Delhi violence: 79 houses, 327 shops gutted in arson, says DCM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week.

According to police, 41 bodies have been recovered so far, Sisodia said at a press conference.

The government said till now a total of Rs 38.75 lakh has been given out as compensation to the riot victims. While the families of those killed in the violence have been given Rs 22 lakh as ex gratia, the injured have been provided financial assistance of Rs 9 lakh while total Rs 7.75 lakh has been provided so far to those whose houses and belongings were damaged.