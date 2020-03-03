Delhi violence: 335 FIRs, 1,000 arrests as probe gathers speed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have begun an extensive probe into the riots that took place in the northeast areas last week, registering 335 FIRs out of which 40 are related to murder and arresting more than a thousand people.

The Delhi Police have maintained a studied silence on the investigation into the riots.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), which include one additional commissioner of police, 2 deputy commissioners of Police, 8 assistant commissioners of police, are probing the riot cases.