Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of Ankit Sharma who was killed during Delhi violence

Earlier on Wednesday, February 26, Sharma, a resident of Khajuri Khas locality of northeast Delhi, was returning home from his office. However, when he had gone out to assess the violent situation, a mob beat him up and stabbed to death.

Sharma's body was found in a ditch in Chand Bagh area. After the post mortem, it was revealed that the IB staffer was stabbed over 400 times.

"Autopsy of IB officer Ankit Sharma states he was stabbed more than 400 times. He had stab wounds all over body," NDTV reporter said in a tweet.

The forensic doctors said that his intestines were ripped apart and his body was mutilated by his killers.