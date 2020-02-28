'Wall Street Journal is lying': Ankit Sharma's brother slams WSJ for saying 'mob chanting Jai Shree Ram' killed IB officer

Police complaint has been filed against the Wall Street Journal for "defaming particular a religion and spreading communal tension" with respect to alleged misreporting on Delhi violence and the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma.

Earlier, WSJ had quoted, Ankit's brother, Ankur, having said that Ankit was killed by a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

However, in conversation with Prasar Bharati, Ankur Sharma said that he has never given such a statement to WSJ. "I never gave such a statement to Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying," he said.