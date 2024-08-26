 Delhi Tragedy: 3 Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Runs Over 5 People Sleeping On Road Verge In Shastri Park; Visuals Surface
Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP North East Delhi said, "A PCR call was received at 4.56 am regarding the accident in the Shastri Park area. A canter truck coming from Seelampur and going towards Iron Bridge climbed on the central verge and ran over 5 persons sleeping on the footpath. The driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind."

Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Three people died and two were seriously injured after a truck rammed them while they were sleeping on the road verge in the Shastri Nagar area on Monday morning.

Police received a call from Tarbuz market, behind the metro station, Shastri Park regarding the accident.

Statement Of Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP North East Delhi On The Incident

Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP North East Delhi said, "A PCR call was received at 4.56 am regarding the accident in the Shastri Park area. A canter truck coming from Seelampur and going towards Iron Bridge climbed on the central verge and ran over 5 persons sleeping on the footpath. The driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind."

Police said that all three people were sleeping on the central road verge.

"Mustaq and Kamlesh are seriously injured while efforts are being made to identify the three dead males," Joy Tirkey added.

The injured were shifted to JPC Hospital. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Police officials said that efforts are being made to apprehend the accused driver. Further investigation is in progress.

