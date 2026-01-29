 'On The Same Page’: Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi & Kharge Amid Speculations Of Quitting Congress
Amid speculation over his absence from key party meetings, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. Tharoor ruled out quitting the Congress, saying they were “all on the same page.” He later shared details of the meeting on X, calling the discussion warm and constructive.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi & Kharge | X/@ShashiTharoor

New Delhi: After skipping several top-level meetings of the party and amid reports that he was upset with his party, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Kharge’s Parliament office on Thursday and said, “We are all on the same page,” amid specualtions of quitting the grand old party.

“Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India,” he said on X, sharing a picture of the meeting.

"I am going to attend Parliament right now. When it happens, I will let you know. What is so unusual about meeting my own party leader?" he had said speaking to the media ahead of the meeting.

Earlier, there were also reports that Tharoor is upset over Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state party leaders to sideline him.

article-image

On Tuesday he skipped a top-level party meeting. The meeting was chaired by former party president Sonia Gandhi. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Tharoor was abroad at a literature festival in Dubai and will return later tonight. He had informed the party of his non-availability, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

