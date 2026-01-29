 Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees
Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees

A traffic constable in Greater Noida was dragged nearly 500 metres on a car bonnet after a driver rammed into him to evade a vehicle check. The incident, caught on video, occurred at P3 roundabout. The cop escaped without serious injuries. Police seized the vehicle and filed an attempt to murder case, launching a search for the absconding driver.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees

Noida: In a dramatic escape attempt captured on camera, a traffic policeman in Greater Noida was dragged for nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a car after its driver allegedly rammed into him to evade a vehicle check, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm Wednesday at the P3 roundabout. Traffic constable Gurmeet Chaudhary was managing traffic when he signalled a red car to stop.

Instead of halting, the driver allegedly hit the policeman and continued driving, forcing Chaudhary to cling to the bonnet for about half a kilometre before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, the officials said.

A video of the incident, recorded by a bystander, later surfaced on social media. The footage shows the car speeding away with the traffic policeman clinging to the bonnet.

Police said Gurmeet Chaudhary escaped without serious injuries and is safe.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said a case has been filed against the unidentified driver at the Beta-2 police station and the vehicle has been seized.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to attempt to murder, rash driving and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty.

"Efforts are on to identify and arrest the absconding driver," Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

