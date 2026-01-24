'Vehicles Vandalised, Gunshots Fired': 30–40 Armed Men Assault Wedding Guests In UP's Greater Noida; Viral Video Raises Law & Order Concerns

A screengrab from the viral video Shows Wedding Guests Attacked By Mob | X/@SachinGuptaUP

Greater Noida: A shocking video showing large-scale hooliganism and alleged lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has surfaced on social media. The video shows a violent attack on a wedding procession, where around 30–40 armed men allegedly assaulted baraatis with sticks, fired shots in the air, and vandalised vehicles.

Mob Violence Caught On Camera

The viral video shows a group of 20–40 men advancing aggressively toward members of the wedding party. Several attackers are seen wielding long sticks and lathis, repeatedly striking individuals who attempt to flee. In one instance, two men are seen brutally assaulting a person lying on the ground, continuing to beat him as he struggles to escape.

Members of the wedding procession, many dressed in traditional attire such as sherwanis and kurta-pajamas, are seen running in panic. Some stumble and fall while others try to shield themselves from blows. The sudden outbreak of violence turns what was meant to be a celebratory procession into a scene of fear and disorder.

Aerial Firing To Terrorise Crowd

The audio of the video captures multiple loud gunshots at least four to six fired in quick succession. The firing appears to be aerial, allegedly intended to intimidate and terrorise the wedding party rather than target individuals directly.

Vehicles Damaged During Attack

Several cars and SUVs that were part of the wedding convoy can be seen in the background. Some vehicles appear damaged, with broken side mirrors and shattered glass, while people scramble to get inside and flee the scene amid the violence.

According to available information, the animosity between the two sides reportedly dates back nearly three months and stems from a legal dispute. The aggrieved party has been identified as Deshraj Nagar.

Police Action Still Unclear

At the time of publishing this report, it remains unclear whether an FIR has been registered in the matter. There has been no official confirmation regarding arrests or action against the attackers, who are reportedly still at large.