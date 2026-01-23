Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence

Transfer of Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir triggers protests by lawyers over concerns of judicial independence | File Photo

Lucknow, Jan 22: The transfer of Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudhir has sparked a major controversy in Uttar Pradesh, raising questions over judicial independence and administrative timing.

Justice Sudhir, who recently ordered the registration of an FIR against an Additional Superintendent of Police and several police personnel in connection with alleged excesses during violence in Sambhal, has now been transferred to Sultanpur as a Senior Civil Judge.

Timing of transfer questioned

The transfer order, issued as part of a routine reshuffle of judicial officers, came soon after the CJM directed the police to register a case against senior officers for alleged misuse of force. This timing has triggered strong reactions, particularly from the local legal fraternity.

Lawyers protest in Sambhal

Lawyers in Sambhal staged protests within the district court premises, calling the transfer “unfortunate” and “demoralising” for the judiciary. Protesters raised slogans demanding the immediate reversal of the order and warned that such moves could weaken public faith in the justice system.

Concerns over judicial independence

Advocates argued that Justice Sudhir acted strictly within the framework of law and that his transfer sends a troubling message when judicial officers take firm stands in sensitive cases involving the police.

Several lawyers described the move as an “indirect pressure tactic,” though officials maintain that transfers are an administrative process with no connection to judicial orders.

New CJM appointed

Meanwhile, Aditya Singh has been appointed as the new Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal. His appointment comes at a time when the district remains sensitive due to ongoing legal proceedings linked to communal tension and law-and-order issues.

Authorities deny linkage

Judicial authorities have clarified that multiple officers were transferred across districts and that no single case should be linked to the reshuffle. However, the incident has reignited a broader debate on the balance between judicial autonomy and administrative control.

As protests continue, all eyes remain on how higher judicial authorities respond to concerns raised by the legal community and whether the controversy will prompt a review of transfer practices in high-profile cases.