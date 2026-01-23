 Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
An interfaith couple, 19-year-old Kajal and her partner Arman, were found dead in a forest near Moradabad after being missing for three days. Police suspect an honour killing, with two of the woman’s brothers arrested as the investigation continues.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Victims: 19-year-old Kajal and 27-year-old Arman | File Photo

Moradabad, Jan 22: In a shocking case of suspected honour killing, an interfaith couple was found dead in a forest near Umri Sabzipur village after being missing for three days. The woman, 19-year-old Kajal, and her 27-year-old partner Arman were discovered lying in a forested area behind a temple, prompting widespread alarm in the district.

Brothers suspected of murder

Police investigations suggest that Kajal’s three brothers conspired to kill the couple due to strong opposition to their relationship. Following missing persons reports filed by both families, police traced the couple’s last movements and uncovered evidence pointing to a planned murder. Two of the brothers have been arrested so far, and a case has been registered as the probe continues.

Post-mortem underway

Senior police officials said the bodies were recovered in the presence of a magistrate, and post-mortem examinations are underway to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are questioning the detained suspects to piece together the full sequence of events leading up to the killings.

Rights groups raise concern

The incident highlights deep-rooted social tensions surrounding interfaith relationships in some areas and has drawn criticism from rights groups calling for greater protection of personal freedoms and stricter action against so-called honour crimes.

