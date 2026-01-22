From Isolation To Inclusion: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Brings Chaugurji Into Development Mainstream

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow: For decades, Chaugurji village, located along the India–Nepal border, remained isolated from the mainstream of development. Rivers, distance, and difficult terrain cut off 109 families from basic facilities and opportunities.

Today, however, the CM Yogi government’s resolve of “development for every village” has rewritten the fate of this border hamlet. A powerful example of good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfolded on Thursday, as Chaugurji finally received the lifeline it had awaited for generations, made possible through the administrative efficiency of District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and the active cooperation of public representatives.

The newly constructed pontoon bridge over the Karnali and Mohana rivers was inaugurated by DM Durga Shakti Nagpal and Nighasan MLA Shashank Verma. More than just a structure, the bridge has become a lifeline for the village. What once required a two-hour journey can now be covered in minutes, ensuring swift access to ambulances, school buses, and essential services. This transformation reflects the CM Yogi government’s governance model, which focuses on reaching the last person at the last mile.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, all 109 families of Chaugurji have been provided clean drinking water through household tap connections. For villagers who were forced to rely on arsenic-contaminated water for years, this is nothing less than a blessing. The flow of clean water at the turn of a tap stands as a symbol of government schemes moving decisively from policy documents to on-ground reality.

The village, once engulfed in darkness, is now illuminated with hope. The installation of 20 solar streetlights has enhanced safety while bringing positive changes to daily and social life. This initiative also reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to green energy and the vision of self-reliant villages.

Education in Chaugurji has also received a transformative push. With solar power, smart classrooms, and new furniture introduced in primary schools, the government has sent a clear message that children in border areas deserve the same opportunities as those in urban centers. Digital education is now enabling Chaugurji’s children to connect with the national mainstream.

Overwhelmed with emotion, villagers described this as the most significant moment of their lives. After decades of hardship, they now have a bridge, clean drinking water, electricity, and quality education.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the local MLA, and DM Durga Shakti Nagpal have given Chaugurji not just infrastructure, but a distinct identity. The story of this village reflects the larger transformation unfolding across Lakhimpur Kheri, where, under the CM Yogi government, borders, distance, and deprivation are no longer barriers to development.