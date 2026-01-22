From BIMARU Tag To Investment Hub: UP’s 9-Year Transformation Under Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has covered a development journey over the past nine years that was unimaginable before 2017.

A state once considered unreliable by investors has become the country’s largest investment destination today. From the first Investors Summit in 2018 to the Global Investors Summit in 2023, the Yogi government did not limit investment to announcements alone, but translated it into reality through a strong model of Ground Breaking and execution.

So far, more than 16,000 projects involving investment of over ₹15 lakh crore have been inaugurated in the state, out of which thousands of projects are operating commercially and providing employment to lakhs of youth.

Planned initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Master Plan, Defence Corridor, Semiconductor Policy, IT–ITES, Data Centres, and Electronic Manufacturing have propelled the state to the forefront of India’s industrial development.

With law and order, transparency and time bound decision making, the Yogi government has proven that Uttar Pradesh is not just a state of potential, but a state that converts potential into results.

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was identified with weak law and order, investor apathy and incomplete projects. Setting up industries took years, files remained stuck in offices and youth were forced to migrate out of the state in search of employment.

Lack of infrastructure, expressways, industrial parks and modern logistics had constrained the state’s economy. Upon assuming office in 2017, Yogi Adityanath first prioritized law and order, transparency and good governance. Platforms such as Ease of Doing Business, Invest UP and Nivesh Sarathi restored investor confidence.

The journey that began with the Investors Summit of 2018 has reached investment proposals of over ₹45 lakh crore by the Global Investors Summit of 2023 and continues steadily.

The biggest achievement of the Yogi government has been that investments did not remain limited to MoUs. Through four Ground Breaking Ceremonies so far, more than 16,000 projects involving investment of over ₹15 lakh crore have been implemented.

Of these, more than 8,300 projects have begun commercial operations, generating employment for lakhs of youth. Instead of focusing on a few selected sectors, the industrial policy of the Yogi government has given equal encouragement to diverse sectors such as semiconductors, textiles, leather, food processing, plastics, perfume, pharma and electronics.

PM Mitra Textile Park, mega leather clusters, food parks and the flatted factory model have connected small and medium investors to the mainstream of development. Today, more than 65% of the country’s mobile phones are manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, and cities like Lucknow and Noida are emerging as new tech hubs.

With the Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Uttar Pradesh has integrated planning, land use and project execution. Expressway based industrial clusters, multimodal logistics hubs, Trans Ganga City and the Greater Noida investment region have moved the state towards an infrastructure driven economy.

Data based planning up to the district level has become the identity of Uttar Pradesh today. The Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, BrahMos integration facility and mega units like Adani Defence have made the state a centre of national security production.

At the same time, through the Data Centre Policy, expansion of IT–ITES and Global Capability Centres (GCC), Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a new hub of the digital and knowledge economy. This transformation is not only about investment, but about the foundation of future jobs and technological leadership.

The establishment of industrial parks in Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and the Terai region proves that the Yogi government’s development model is not limited to western UP alone.

For the first time after 2017, industrialization with regional balance has become a reality in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that with political will, strict administration and a clear vision, the image of any state can be transformed.

UP is no longer living in the challenges of yesterday, but in the possibilities of the future. A state that is ready to take India’s economy to new heights.