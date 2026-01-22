UP Diwas 2025: Uttar Pradesh Sets Sights On $1 Trillion Economy By 2030

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: UP Diwas is being celebrated on January 24th, every year. This day is not merely a remembrance of the state’s formation, but also an opportunity for introspection, where Uttar Pradesh stands today and in which direction it is moving forward. There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was placed in the category of India’s so called BIMARU states. Poor law and order, weak infrastructure, large scale migration and investor apathy were the major reasons behind this perception.

Since Yogi Adityanath assumed office as Chief Minister in 2017, a visible and substantive transformation has been seen in both the image and the destiny of the state. When Yogi Adityanath took charge, Uttar Pradesh had an economy of merely ₹12.88 lakh crore. Over the course of nearly nine years of his government, this has grown to around ₹31 lakh crore. The state government has now set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy by 2029-30.

After coming to power, the Yogi government’s first priority was strengthening law and order. Organized crime, the mafia raj and riot politics had long damaged Uttar Pradesh’s image. After becoming Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath delivered a clear message of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. Police reforms, strict action against organized crime, and the seizure of mafia properties not only weakened criminal networks but also restored a sense of security among ordinary citizens and investors.

Under the Yogi government, effective control was established over major riots, and a continuous decline in criminal incidents was recorded. This transformation became evident in the social environment, as people began to feel safer working and traveling late at night. For women in particular, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a significantly safer state.

Weak infrastructure was another major reason behind Uttar Pradesh once being labelled a BIMARU state. Dilapidated roads, incomplete projects and lack of connectivity had obstructed industrial growth. The Yogi government adopted an aggressive strategy on this front. The expansion of a robust expressway network has transformed the state’s landscape.

Projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway have not only made transportation smoother but have also paved the way for the development of industrial clusters. Expansion of airports and plans for new ones have firmly positioned Uttar Pradesh on the national and international map.

Improvements in law and order and infrastructure had a direct impact on investment. The Global Investors Summit organized by the Yogi government established Uttar Pradesh as an attractive investment destination. Large investment proposals were received in sectors such as defense manufacturing, electronics, IT, data centers, pharmaceuticals and food processing.

The establishment of the Defense Corridor has given the state a new identity, both strategically and industrially. Cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra and Aligarh are emerging as defense production hubs, increasing employment opportunities for local youth and promoting technical skills.

A large portion of Uttar Pradesh’s economy depends on agriculture and the distress in rural areas was also a reason behind its earlier BIMARU image. The Yogi government focused on making agriculture profitable through irrigation projects, crop insurance schemes and timely payment of sugarcane dues.

Faster sugarcane payments and timely disbursement of money to farmers increased cash flow in the rural economy. Alongside this, promoting dairy, fisheries and food processing created new agriculture-based employment opportunities.

Under the leadership of the Yogi government, emphasis was placed on effectively implementing central and state welfare schemes on the ground. Schemes such as the housing program, Ujjwala Yojana, toilet construction and Ayushman Bharat reached beneficiaries on a large scale.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) curbed corruption and ensured direct assistance to beneficiaries. This transparent style of governance has become a carrier of unprecedented change in Uttar Pradesh’s administrative culture, firmly breaking away from the state’s past image and ushering in a new era of development and confidence.