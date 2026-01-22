UP Govt’s Land Reforms Empower Landless Farmers, 70% Targets Achieved

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing extensive land reform programmes to economically empower landless farmers and families living below the poverty line. These initiatives are playing a pivotal role in translating the vision of inclusive development into reality across the state. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Revenue Department is allocating agricultural land and housing sites to landless and marginal farmers. During the financial year 2025–26, the department has achieved nearly 70 percent of its prescribed targets, marking significant progress under the programme.

These land reform initiatives have enabled landless farmers to move towards self-reliance, while also bringing tangible improvements in their social and economic status. At the same time, they are contributing meaningfully to the strengthening of Uttar Pradesh’s rural economy.

Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, agricultural land is being allotted to landless and marginal farmers through Gram Sabhas. In the financial year 2025–26, the Revenue Department has distributed 151.80 hectares of agricultural land to 1,076 beneficiaries, achieving 69.16 percent of the target. This allocation of cultivable land has provided livelihood security to beneficiaries and is expected to positively enhance the state’s overall agricultural output.

In addition, the Revenue Department is allotting housing sites to rural families living below the poverty line. During 2025–26, housing plots have been provided to 3,754 families, fulfilling 70.90 percent of the annual target. Access to housing land has not only ensured shelter but has also significantly improved the social dignity and economic stability of beneficiary families.

Read Also From Migration To Reverse Migration: UP Sees Employment Turnaround Under Yogi Govt

The programme gives priority to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, underscoring the government’s commitment to social justice. The allocation of agricultural land and housing plots under the land reform programme forms a core pillar of the state’s inclusive development strategy, ensuring equitable land distribution while promoting economic empowerment and social equity in rural Uttar Pradesh.