 UP Govt’s Land Reforms Empower Landless Farmers, 70% Targets Achieved
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Govt’s Land Reforms Empower Landless Farmers, 70% Targets Achieved

UP Govt’s Land Reforms Empower Landless Farmers, 70% Targets Achieved

The Uttar Pradesh government has achieved nearly 70% of its land reform targets in 2025–26, allocating agricultural land and housing plots to landless families. The Revenue Department distributed 151.80 hectares of farmland to 1,076 beneficiaries and housing sites to 3,754 poor families. The initiative aims to boost self-reliance, rural economy and inclusive development.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing extensive land reform programmes to economically empower landless farmers and families living below the poverty line. These initiatives are playing a pivotal role in translating the vision of inclusive development into reality across the state. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Revenue Department is allocating agricultural land and housing sites to landless and marginal farmers. During the financial year 2025–26, the department has achieved nearly 70 percent of its prescribed targets, marking significant progress under the programme.

These land reform initiatives have enabled landless farmers to move towards self-reliance, while also bringing tangible improvements in their social and economic status. At the same time, they are contributing meaningfully to the strengthening of Uttar Pradesh’s rural economy.

Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, agricultural land is being allotted to landless and marginal farmers through Gram Sabhas. In the financial year 2025–26, the Revenue Department has distributed 151.80 hectares of agricultural land to 1,076 beneficiaries, achieving 69.16 percent of the target. This allocation of cultivable land has provided livelihood security to beneficiaries and is expected to positively enhance the state’s overall agricultural output.

In addition, the Revenue Department is allotting housing sites to rural families living below the poverty line. During 2025–26, housing plots have been provided to 3,754 families, fulfilling 70.90 percent of the annual target. Access to housing land has not only ensured shelter but has also significantly improved the social dignity and economic stability of beneficiary families.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Restrains Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife From Making Defamatory Statements Against Him
Bombay HC Restrains Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife From Making Defamatory Statements Against Him
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Work At 106 Construction Sites Across City For Failing To Install Air Quality Monitoring Systems
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Work At 106 Construction Sites Across City For Failing To Install Air Quality Monitoring Systems
Census 2027: What Will You Be Asked In Phase 1? Centre Unveils 33-Point Questionnaire; Check Full List
Census 2027: What Will You Be Asked In Phase 1? Centre Unveils 33-Point Questionnaire; Check Full List
Maharashtra Politics: 'Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane And Ulhasnagar Mayors Will Be From Mahayuti,' Says BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan
Maharashtra Politics: 'Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane And Ulhasnagar Mayors Will Be From Mahayuti,' Says BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan
Read Also
From Migration To Reverse Migration: UP Sees Employment Turnaround Under Yogi Govt
article-image

The programme gives priority to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, underscoring the government’s commitment to social justice. The allocation of agricultural land and housing plots under the land reform programme forms a core pillar of the state’s inclusive development strategy, ensuring equitable land distribution while promoting economic empowerment and social equity in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Isolation To Inclusion: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Brings Chaugurji Into Development Mainstream
From Isolation To Inclusion: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Brings Chaugurji Into Development Mainstream
Love Jihad, Illegal Conversions Won’t Be Tolerated: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Love Jihad, Illegal Conversions Won’t Be Tolerated: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP Govt To Develop Yamuna Expressway As Export-Oriented Garment Hub
UP Govt To Develop Yamuna Expressway As Export-Oriented Garment Hub
From BIMARU Tag To Investment Hub: UP’s 9-Year Transformation Under Yogi Adityanath
From BIMARU Tag To Investment Hub: UP’s 9-Year Transformation Under Yogi Adityanath
UP Govt’s Land Reforms Empower Landless Farmers, 70% Targets Achieved
UP Govt’s Land Reforms Empower Landless Farmers, 70% Targets Achieved