Delhi: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Fellow Students In Madrasa For A Day Off; Crime Inspired By TV Show, 3 Held |

Delhi: In a horrific incident which took place in Brijpuri, a five-year-old boy at a madrasa in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area was tragically killed, allegedly by three students. The students who killed the innocent boy are reportedly aged between 9-11 years. There are reports that the boy was thrashed brutally after which the kid lost his life in the hospital. The motive behind the murder is shocking as they killed the minor boy allegedly to get a day off from the madrasa. The incident took place on Friday (August 23), and the three boys involved in the murder have been arrested by the police.

The police said that the boy's death occurred under 'mysterious circumstances' after they found blisters on his neck, abdomen and groin area. The autopsy reports also revealed that more severe internal injuries occurred, including a ruptured liver and bleeding in the abdomen and right lung.

The police investigated the CCTV cameras present inside the madrasa and found the involvement of the three students in the killing of the boy. The police detained all the accused and questioned them separately about the murder. They all gave conflicting answers - one said that the fight occurred as the boy had insulted them. The other story which came out was that they wanted a day off from the madrasa, so they killed the boy.

As per reports. the police were informed about the tragic incident around 10 PM on Friday. Earlier that evening, the boy's mother was informed that her son was unwell. She rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Brijpuri, where doctors declared him dead.

The mother, who works as a domestic helper in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, took her son's dead body back to the madrasa after which a large crowd gathered outside. They started a protest by placing the body on the road and demanding action against the administration of the madrasa. The police rushed to the spot and took the dead body of the victim into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. They registered a case in connection with the matter and started an investigation.

The father of the victim boy stays in Uttar Pradesh and visits the family once in a month. The minor boy was studying at the madrasa for the past five months and the madrasa had a total of 250 students. There are also reports that the children who killed the boy might have been influenced by a television show which they watched and committed the crime.

The students at the madrasa have been sent back home after the incident occurred and the police are carrying on further investigation into the matter.