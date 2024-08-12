 Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Sexually Harassed By Caretaker At Indore Madrasa When Maulvi Was Away
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Representative Image | SLEG

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sexually harassed by a caretaker in a madrasa in Indore. The young boy alleged that the madrasa caretaker sexually abused and threatened him of dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

As soon as the young boy narrated his ordeal to his parents, they went to the police station and filed a complaint. A case has been registered under the POCSO act and investigation has begun.

According to information, the student was sexually harassed and molested by a worker at the Mahu road madrasa named Mustakin. According to reports, the ordeal began when the child went to the maulvi to complaint about some students in his class. The maulvi went to talk to the students and left him behind with Mustakin.

On Saturday when the child was asleep in his dorm, the accused strangled the boy and started doing indecent things to him. When he tried to shout or stop him, he threatened to kill him if he did not stop crying. Mustakin did not stop at this. Later at night, he again caught hold of him and molested him again.

Stopped a stranger and called parents

The next day the child managed to sneak out of the madrasa hostel and asked a stranger for help. The stranger gave him a phone through which he called his mother and told her about the incident.

As soon as the parents got involved, they went to the police station and filed a FIR against the alleged. A case has been registered against Mustakin under the POCSO act and investigation into the matter has begun.

