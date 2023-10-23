 Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed Inside Park By Girlfriend’s Brother & His Associates In Malviya Nagar; 1 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed Inside Park By Girlfriend’s Brother & His Associates In Malviya Nagar; 1 Arrested

Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed Inside Park By Girlfriend’s Brother & His Associates In Malviya Nagar; 1 Arrested

The incident occurred on Sunday when the youth was sitting with the girl in a park. The police have registered an attempt to murder case.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Youth Stabbed Inside Park By Girlfriend’s Brother | Representative pic

New Delhi, October 23: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend's brother and his associate in a south Delhi park, an officer said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday when the youth was sitting with the girl in a park. The police have registered an attempt to murder case.

According to police, on Sunday, at 3 p.m. a police control room call regarding a stabbing incident was received at the Malviya Nagar police station. “The injured Faiz Ali, a resident of Khirki Extension was shifted to hospital. On inquiry, the injured stated that he along with a girl were sitting in a park,” said a senior police officer.

Malik and Harun stabbed him on his shoulders, back and hands and then fled away

“One Kaifi Malik, the brother of the girl and one Afghani Harun came to the park and inquired from him why he was sitting with his sister and asked for his mobile phone to check the call record,” said the officer. On refusal, Malik and Harun stabbed him on his shoulders, back and hands and then fled away.

“Accordingly, a case under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and one accused, Harun, has been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab Malik, who is absconding,” the officer added.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Naga Sadhu Stabbed To Death At Hanuman Garhi Complex In Ayodhya
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: Panipat Jail DSP Joginder Deswal Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While...

Haryana Shocker: Panipat Jail DSP Joginder Deswal Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While...

Bengaluru: 2-Bike Borne Miscreants Break Window Of Parked BMW Car, Make Away With ₹13.75 Lakh;...

Bengaluru: 2-Bike Borne Miscreants Break Window Of Parked BMW Car, Make Away With ₹13.75 Lakh;...

Who Was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri Director, Remembered By Business Fraternity After His Untimely Death

Who Was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri Director, Remembered By Business Fraternity After His Untimely Death

Buldhana Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman Dies In Line Of Duty In Siachen, Mortal Remains Reaches...

Buldhana Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman Dies In Line Of Duty In Siachen, Mortal Remains Reaches...

WATCH: Elderly Woman Enjoys Garba With Her Lively Steps; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Elderly Woman Enjoys Garba With Her Lively Steps; Video Goes Viral