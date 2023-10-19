UP Shocker: Naga Sadhu Stabbed To Death At Hanuman Garhi Complex In Ayodhya

Naga Sadhu Stabbed To Death At Hanuman Garhi Complex In Ayodhya | Pixabay

Ayodhya, October 19: A Naga Sadhu was stabbed to death in an ashram located in the Hanuman Garhi temple complex under the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya district on Thursday. According to the police, deep marks caused by sharp weapons were visible on his neck, chest and back. It is also suspected that he was first strangulated with a thin wire and then stabbed with a knife.

The deceased sadhu was identified as Durbal Das

A forensic team led by SSP Rajkaran Nair, SP City Madhuban Singh, CO Bikapur Dr Rajesh Tiwari reached the spot and started investigation on getting information about the murder. The deceased sadhu was identified as Durbal Das (44), a disciple of Ram Sahare Das who was also associated with Basantia Patti.

Two disciples also lived with him

According to reports, Durbal Das lived in the third room of the innermost part of the ashram. Two disciples also lived with him. After the incident, a disciple named Rishabh Shukla was found absconding from the spot while the other Govind Das has been detained by the police.

CCTV was installed in all the rooms but someone had switched it off

According to information, Shukla started living with the deceased sadhu 15 days ago and he used to cook food. At the same time, CCTV was installed in all the rooms but someone had switched it off. Police have found some footage in which the person who switched off the CCTV has been captured.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem

The police have taken the footage and hard disk into their custody. SP Rajkaran Nair said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. Four teams have been deployed to solve the case.

