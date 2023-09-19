Sanatan Dharma Row: Ayodhya Seers Threaten To March Upto Tamil Nadu; Demand Unconditional Apology From Udhayanidhi Stalin | Representative Image

Lucknow: Fuming over Tamil Nadu minister Udaynidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma, the Seers from Ayodhya have demanded unconditional apology. The Ayodhya Seers have threatened to march towards Tamil Nadu in large numbers in protest against Stalin.

In the Dharma Sansad organized at Ayodhya, the Saints and Seers condemned verbal attacks of Hindu religion and said that certain political parties in the country have been spreading hatred.

'Stalin statement ploy to create divide in society'

The Sansad was presided by Mahant Murli Das of Nirvani Akhada of Hanuman Garhi who said that the politicians swearing in the name of law & constitution are keeping mum over the insult of Sanatan Dharma. He said that the statement of Udhayanidhi Satlin is a ploy to create divide in the society and the Supreme Court must take note of it. Mahan Murli Das said that such people want to instigate violence in the country.

Seers give one week ultimatum to Udhayanidhi Stalin

National President of Sankat Mochan Sena, Mahant Sanjay Das demanded unconditional apology from Satlin failing which he called upon the Saints & Seers to march toward Tamilnadu. Giving a week’s time to Udhayanidhi, Mahant Sanjay said that derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma would not be tolerated. Mahant Paramhans Acharaya who had earlier announced a booty on the head of Udaynidhi Stalin said that those sitting on constitutional position have been making such kind of statements which create rifts in the society. He said that those having faith in Sanatan religion would give a befitting reply to people like Udaynidhi Stalin.

