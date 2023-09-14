 Sanatan Dharma Row: Thane Cops Book DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin For 'Hurting Sentiments'
The complainant claimed that Stalins remarks had hurt the sentiments and religious feelings of those who follow the Sanatan Dharma.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
The Mira Road police have registered an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin following a complaint over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, an official said on Wednesday.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. Based on the complaint by a local resident, the Mira Road police on Tuesday night registered the FIR against Stalin under Indian Penal Code Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), the official said.

