e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Shocker: 4 members of family stabbed to death in Palam; accused arrested

Delhi Shocker: 4 members of family stabbed to death in Palam; accused arrested

The police have informed that the accused in the matter has been apprehended.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Shocker: Four members of family stabbed to death in Palam | File Photo
Follow us on

Four members of a family were stabbed to death in the Palam area in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The police have informed that the accused in the matter has been apprehended.

Those murdered in the family included two sisters, their father and their grandmother. The incident took place late Tuesday night.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Shocker: 4 members of family stabbed to death in Palam; accused arrested

Delhi Shocker: 4 members of family stabbed to death in Palam; accused arrested

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Angry TRS MLA grabs govt official's collar for inviting him late for inauguration...

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Angry TRS MLA grabs govt official's collar for inviting him late for inauguration...

Aaftab moved to cover his tracks, put onus on Shraddha for quitting

Aaftab moved to cover his tracks, put onus on Shraddha for quitting

Portal to provide Mental Health Facilities up to district level

Portal to provide Mental Health Facilities up to district level

Centre reluctant to admit Ukraine-returned Indian students as Supreme Court set to hear plea on...

Centre reluctant to admit Ukraine-returned Indian students as Supreme Court set to hear plea on...