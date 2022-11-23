Delhi Shocker: 4 members of family stabbed to death in Palam; accused arrested

Four members of a family were stabbed to death in the Palam area in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
The police have informed that the accused in the matter has been apprehended.
Those murdered in the family included two sisters, their father and their grandmother. The incident took place late Tuesday night.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
