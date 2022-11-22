Gurgram Shocker: 23-year-old woman found dead with throat slit, wrist slashed

22-year-old daily wage labourer found murdered in Panvel | File Photo

Gurugram: A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit and her wrist slashed in a slum on the Mehrauli road, police said on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Anjana, they said. According to the police, a man named Harkesh who works as a mason and is a native of Rajasthan's Madhogarh, went out to work with his wife on Sunday morning.

When he returned, Harkesh found his daughter's body lying in the pool of blood, police said.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase-1 police station, officials said.

The postmortem report suggests that the throat of the woman was slit and her wrist slashed by a knife. No other injury marks were found on her body, police said.

"The family of the woman have not blamed anyone for the murder. It is suspected that the woman was killed in her sleep by her acquaintance," said Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer of the DLF phase 1 police station.