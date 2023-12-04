 Delhi Shocker: 2 Gunmen Open Fire In Front Of Former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra’s House In Punjabi Bagh; Visuals Surface
Delhi Shocker: 2 Gunmen Open Fire In Front Of Former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra’s House In Punjabi Bagh; Visuals Surface

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
2 Gunmen Open Fire In Front Of Former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra’s House In Punjabi Bagh | Twitter

New Delhi, December 3: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation after a man allegedly opened fire in front of former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra's house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday, officials said.

CCTV Visuals of firing at Former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra's house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area:

No one received any injury in the incident

"At around 6.45 pm, an information was received regarding firing in front of the house of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA of Faridkot, Punjab, in Punjabi Bagh area. No one received any injury in the incident," said a senior police officer.

Punjabi Bagh police start an investigation

"The teams from the Punjabi Bagh police station reached the spot and started an investigation. An FIR has been registered," he added. Some empty cartridges have been found on the spot, police said.

Some people had fired in the air in front of the house and fled

It has come out in the initial enquiry that some people had fired in the air in front of the house and fled, they said. "We are investigating the case from all angles. The crime team has been called on the spot for a thorough inspection," the officer said.

article-image
