Mumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle | Representational Image

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the shooting incident involving a youth in Byculla. The arrests include the shooter, the supplier of the pistol, and the person transporting them on a bike. Mohsin Salmani (32) was shot while seated in front of Mazgaon Welcome Dress shop, sustaining a bullet wound to his toe.

Details of case

Following the registration of the case, Senior Inspector Nandkumar Gopale, along with Inspector Harsh Vardhan Gund, Saponi Suhas Mane, Siddesh Joshte, and the investigative team, initiated proceedings. Imran Shaikh, the two-wheeler driver, and Aurangzeb Urpâ Sheru Khan, the pistol provider, were arrested during the investigation.

However, the primary shooter managed to evade capture initially. Subsequently, Ahmed Sheikh Urpa Munna Pathan, the individual who shot Mohsin, was located in Delhi, leading to his arrest. Ahmed had previously fired shots within Kashimira police station limits, adding to the gravity of the situation.