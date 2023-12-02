 Mumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle

Mumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle

The arrests include the shooter, the supplier of the pistol, and the person transporting them on a bike.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle | Representational Image

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the shooting incident involving a youth in Byculla. The arrests include the shooter, the supplier of the pistol, and the person transporting them on a bike. Mohsin Salmani (32) was shot while seated in front of Mazgaon Welcome Dress shop, sustaining a bullet wound to his toe.

Details of case

Following the registration of the case, Senior Inspector Nandkumar Gopale, along with Inspector Harsh Vardhan Gund, Saponi Suhas Mane, Siddesh Joshte, and the investigative team, initiated proceedings. Imran Shaikh, the two-wheeler driver, and Aurangzeb Urpâ Sheru Khan, the pistol provider, were arrested during the investigation. 

However, the primary shooter managed to evade capture initially. Subsequently, Ahmed Sheikh Urpa Munna Pathan, the individual who shot Mohsin, was located in Delhi, leading to his arrest. Ahmed had previously fired shots within Kashimira police station limits, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Read Also
Mumbai: Pillion Rider Opens Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle; Driver Arrested, Shooter...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near...

Mumbai: 2 Apprehended In Byculla Shooting Case Where Pillion Rider Opened Fire From Activa Near...

Mumbai: BMC Extends Water Supply Disruption As Repairs Continue On Veravali Reservoir Pipeline;...

Mumbai: BMC Extends Water Supply Disruption As Repairs Continue On Veravali Reservoir Pipeline;...

Mumbai: Opposition Mounts Against BMC's Garden Adoption Policy; Congress Corporators Boycott Public...

Mumbai: Opposition Mounts Against BMC's Garden Adoption Policy; Congress Corporators Boycott Public...

Mumbai: MHADA Holds Key To Hope Of Over 1200 Homeless Families Of GTB Nagar's ‘Punjabi Colony’

Mumbai: MHADA Holds Key To Hope Of Over 1200 Homeless Families Of GTB Nagar's ‘Punjabi Colony’

Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Powai Man Arrested For Stalking & Assaulting Woman At Ghatkopar Bus Stop

Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Powai Man Arrested For Stalking & Assaulting Woman At Ghatkopar Bus Stop