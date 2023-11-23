Mumbai: Pillion Rider Opens Fire From Activa Near Mazgaon Circle; Driver Arrested, Shooter Absconding | Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Saturday near Mazgaon Circle, an individual riding an Activa opened fire. The person rode the Activa, identified as Aurangzeb alias Sheru Khan (33), has been arrested. The person who fired the shot, Imran alias Babu Shaikh (33), is currently on the run.

Motive unknown

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined by the police. The incident occurred late Saturday night when three individuals were sitting on a bench outside a shop named KGN Furnishing near Shivdas Chapsi Road. The two individuals on the Activa fired a round at them.

The bullet initially struck a cement block and then hit the toe of the complainant, Mousin Salmani (33). Salmani sustained a minor injury on his finger and has been admitted to JJ Hospital. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the person who fired the shot and to ascertain the motive behind the incident.