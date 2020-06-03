Delhi Riots: Tahir Husain led mob that targeted IB staffer Ankit Sharma, says Delhi Police charge sheet

Earlier this year, violent clashes had broken out in north Delhi over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. 53 people had been killed in the riots, including Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, while over 200 had been injured.
On Wednesday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed chargesheets over the murder of Ankit Sharma and the Rajdhani School violence during the North-East Delhi riots. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, stating that he "led the mob from his house and also from the Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia on 24th and 25th February 2020 and gave it a communal colour".
Reportedly, the Court has fixed 16th June as the date for consideration of the same.
Sharma had been discovered dead in a drain near Hussain's residence in Chand Bagh, a day after he went missing.
"A witness standing on a terrace had captured a video on his mobile phone, in which a group of persons are seen dumping the dead body in the drain. During post mortem, the doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit's body," the charge sheet adds.
The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the IPC for the offences including murder (302), kidnapping (365), rioting (147 and 148), Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc. (153-A), criminal conspiracy (120-B) and destruction of evidence (201).
Tahir Hussain was one of ten people arrested in the case. As per the chargesheet, "Hussain's licensed pistol was seized in a separate case".
The chargesheet alleges that Hussain "provoked and instigated the Muslims against Hindus" which in turn let to incidents of arson and violence on February 24 and 25. As per the chargesheet, Sharma became a victim of the "uncontrolled mob".
(With inputs from agencies)
