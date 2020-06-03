Delhi Riots: Tahir Husain led mob that targeted IB staffer Ankit Sharma, says Delhi Police charge sheet

On Wednesday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed chargesheets over the murder of Ankit Sharma and the Rajdhani School violence during the North-East Delhi riots. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, stating that he "led the mob from his house and also from the Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia on 24th and 25th February 2020 and gave it a communal colour".

Reportedly, the Court has fixed 16th June as the date for consideration of the same.