Delhi Police chargesheet accuses AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain of being instrumental in northeast Delhi riots

In a detailed investigation on Tuesday, it came to fore that a transaction of Rs 92 lakh and Rs 20 lakh was made to Meenu Fabrication & SP Financial Services, and Show Effect Pvt Ltd respectively. An additional 20 lakh efflux was made to Yudhvee Impex. Notably, the money was to be used in the preparation of the riots and make anti-CAA protestors and many others ready for the riot.

“Tahir Hussain got his pistol released on February 22 from Khajuri Khas police station. Out of 100 cartridges purchased by him, only 64 cartridges and 20 empty shells were seized. No solid claims on the remaining 14 cartridges and 20 used ones could be made by Tahir,” said police citing the chargesheet.

“Barring Tahir’s house and office, rioters destroyed everything. No CCTV footage could be recovered and all the data between February 23 and 28 were found missing from the four DRV’s seized. Earlier acid pouches, stones, and slingshots had been recovered from his residence. Glass bottles filled with liquid and fitted with a cloth and three large improvised catapults were also seized,” added the police.

The police said that during the probe, Tahir claimed to make six calls to the PCR on February 24 between 2.50 pm and 6 pm and another six on February 25 between 3:50 pm and 4:35 pm demanding rescue. He had further claimed that he and his family had moved to a safe place in the presence of the police on the 24th and never returned home after that. But later the claims turned out to be foul when the records showed only four calls by him on February 24 reporting of only stonepelting and trespassing of rioters.

The police held Liyakat Ali and Riyasat Ali, who were Tahir’s supporter and the latter being also involved in causing destruction to the cars and loot money from the houses, where both accepted of being actively involved in the riot. The cops later held Shah Alam, Mohammad Shadab, Md Abid and Rashid Saifi, all Hussain’s stepbrothers, for being involved in the violence.