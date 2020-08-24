Delhi Riots 2020 gets new publisher: Here's how many copies of the book were sold within 24 hours!

Many on social media platforms rallied behind the irate writers of the book, vowing to buy multiple copies and help support them. Soon after, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story' had a new publisher in the form of Garuda Prakashan. And at the same time, Bloomsbury India was sent a legal notice.



Since Sunday, Garuda Prakashan has been besieged by those placing their orders for the book. Their website crashed, and they even had to create a google form to keep up with the demand and hundreds pre-ordered the book. Now, the company says that they've upgraded their server capacities.

In the meantime, one of the authors of the book, advocate Monika Arora says that more than 15,000 copies of the book was sold in 24 hours -- a demand that the publishing house called "unprecedented" in one of their Twitter posts.

Incidentally the book it currently available for pre-order in both Hindi and English at a discounted price of Rs. 199.