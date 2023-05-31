Delhi Rains: Weather department issues Yellow Alert in national capital, traffic disruptions & flight diversions likely | File

Delhi has been witnessing severe weather conditions with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in late May, despite sweating earlier in the month under heatwave. On Wednesday, the weather department issued a 'yellow' alert due to rainy conditions and warned the citizens about traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that flights recently faced concerns due to bad weather in the national capital. According to reports, at least 10 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday due to unlikely weather conditions.

Read Also Passengers create ruckus at Mumbai Airport as SpiceJet flight gets delayed over 3 hours

No heatwave until June 4

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave is unlikely to occur in the area until June 4. An IMD official informed news agency PTI that gusty winds with speeds of up to 50 kmph swept the national capital in the afternoon and that light rain was observed in some locations.

Delhi weather

The lowest temperature recorded this May in Delhi was 21.5 degrees Celsius, reportedly five degrees below average. May, usually the hottest month in the city, experienced below-average temperatures and an abundance of rain this year.

Third coldest May morning in over 100 years

On May 4, Delhi experienced an unusually dense fog episode, and the low temperature was 15.8 degrees Celsius. The third coldest May morning, since the meteorological service began compiling data in 1901, occurred on this day.