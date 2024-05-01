'BJP Spokespersons Were Scaring About Blasts, Next Day Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats': AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Calls It ‘Strange Coincidence’

Schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, causing the evacuation of students and staff. More than 100 schools received the e-mail threats, prompting police to search the premises. While the authorities did not find explosives at the schools, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a tweet by Bharatitya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Bagga stating that it was a coincidence that Bagga recently spoke about bomb threats,

Bagga posted a tweet at 12:50 am on May 1. In the tweet, he warned, "Do not touch unattended objects; they may contain bombs. Vote for Congress if you want to see such ads again on TV."

Quoting Bagga's tweet, Bhardwaj said, "What a coincidence, last night at 12:50 they were scaring us, today false rumors of bombs in major schools in Delhi were spread."

कमाल का इत्तेफाक़ है , कल रात 12:50 पर ये डरा रहे थे , आज दिल्ली के बड़े बड़े स्कूलों में बम्ब होने की झूठी अफ़वाह फैलाई गई। https://t.co/rY0bbxEhFM — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) May 1, 2024

"Last night BJP spokespersons were repeatedly scaring people about serial bomb blasts, and today false rumours of bombs being present in schools across Delhi have been spread. This is a strange coincidence. @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi Please take cognizance," Bhardwaj said.

According to the authorities, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket received bomb threats via email. Following this, the students and the staff were evacuated.

Noida Police said that DPS, Noida suspended classes and police personnel were deployed.

"Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking is being done around the school by the police force. Other necessary measures are also being taken," the Noida Police said in a brief statement.

Delhi Police and Noida Police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary safety measures. They have urged people to stay calm, as no bombs have been found so far.