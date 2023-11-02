 Delhi Pollution Update: CM Kejriwal Orders Govt & Private Schools To Remain Shut For 2 Days Amid Deteriorating Air Quality
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Pollution Update: CM Kejriwal Orders Govt & Private Schools To Remain Shut For 2 Days Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

Delhi Pollution Update: CM Kejriwal Orders Govt & Private Schools To Remain Shut For 2 Days Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

The move aims to protect the health and well-being of students as the city grapples with hazardous air quality.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Smoky haze engulfs the elevated road in Ghaziabad, on November 2, 2023. Amid a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions, scientists have warned of a spike in the pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region in November 2023. | PTI

As the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Thursday the temporary closure of all government and private primary schools for the next two days. The move aims to protect the health and well-being of students as the city grapples with hazardous air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has shown alarming levels of pollution. Delhi's air quality for the sixth consecutive day continued to remain in the 'very poor' category as the overall AQI reached 343 on Thursday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI neighbouring cities of Noida was 384 and the PM 10 concentration at 397 both under 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 326 under 'poor' category and the PM 10 concentration at 195 under 'moderate' category.

The Delhi government has also encouraged residents to take precautions and reduce outdoor activities.

Read Also
Air Pollution Chokes Delhi-NCR: Noida Records AQI Of 695, Becomes India's Most Polluted City
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3

Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 6 Villagers In Kanker Ahead Of PM's Visit

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 6 Villagers In Kanker Ahead Of PM's Visit

Fissures Continue To Erupt In I.N.D.I.A. As SP Hints At Contesting 65 Of 80 LS Seats In UP

Fissures Continue To Erupt In I.N.D.I.A. As SP Hints At Contesting 65 Of 80 LS Seats In UP

Additional Stoppage Provided To Three Pairs Of Western Railway Trains

Additional Stoppage Provided To Three Pairs Of Western Railway Trains

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Disinformation Campaign' Amid Row Over Central Release Of...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Disinformation Campaign' Amid Row Over Central Release Of...