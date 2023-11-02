Air Pollution Chokes Delhi-NCR: Noida Records AQI Of 695, Becomes India's Most Polluted City

According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experiences peak pollution from November 1 to November 15, when the number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana goes up. The Punjab government is aiming to reduce farm fires by 50 per cent this winter season and eliminate stubble burning in six districts -- Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and SBS Nagar.

@jhangiani_kabir