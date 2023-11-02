'Illegal And Politically Motivated:' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On ED Notice In Excise Policy Case; To Skip Summon Today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (November 2) in connection to the excise policy case, responded to the ED's notice to appear before the agency for questioning. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today (November 2), according to reports. He will instead hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, in the poll bound state of Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/weeUzG0YNL — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Delhi CM's response to notice

The Delhi CM in his response called the summon notice as "illegal and politically motivated."

The Delhi CM also accused that the notice was sent at the behest of the BJP, alleging political vendetta.

Kejriwal said that the notice was sent to ensure that he is "unable to go for election campaigning in four states." The states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhatisgarh will see voting this month and the counting for the same will be on December 3.

"ED should withdraw the notice immediately"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the notice issued to him should be withdrawn immediately.

What is the Excise Policy Case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped. The policy allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, accused the opposition BJP in Delhi, a charge that AAP has denied.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe

Based on a report of the chief secretary of the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July, 2022, into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

Alleged irregularities

The report cited various alleged irregularities including a waiver of Rs 144 crore to the retail licensees under the policy in the name of COVID-19-impacted sales and a refund of Rs 30 crore to a successful bidder for the airport zone who failed to obtain a no objection certificate for opening liquor stores there, officials said.

Another allegation was that the commission of wholesale licensees was raised from five per cent to 12 per cent in an instance of "quid pro quo."

Read Also Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Scheduled To Appear Before ED In Excise Policy Case Today

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)