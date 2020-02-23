Delhi police issue traffic advisory ahead of Donald Trump's visit -- Here are the roads to avoid

Traffic in some parts of the national capital will be affected on Monday due to security measures put in place for the visit of US President Donald Trump, officials said.

Trump, who is scheduled to arrive on Monday for a less than 36-hour trip to India, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his family members.

An advisory issued by the Delhi Police stated that owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on February 24 traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy.

Necessary diversions as per the ground situation may also be put in place, it said.