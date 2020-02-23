India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. The US president is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25.
"India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!," Modi said in a tweet.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad to oversee the final preparations for the high profile visit.
The Ahmedabad city of Gujarat is gearing up to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit on Monday when he will participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium.He will also visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi have been decked up with hoardings welcoming trump.
