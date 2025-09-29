 Delhi Police Detain Two Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In Mahipalpur, Deportation Process Underway
According to officials, the deportation process has been initiated with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi after completing all codal formalities.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
A team of Operations Cell, South West District has detained two illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had been living in India without valid visa documents for the past two years. | X @ANI

New Delhi: A team of Operations Cell, South West District has detained two illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had been living in India without valid visa documents for the past two years, police said on Monday.

Police identified the detainees as Md. Abdulaziz Mian (46), a resident of Sakhipur, Tangail district in Bangladesh, and Md. Rafiqul Islam (29), a resident of Kaliganj, Gazipur district in Bangladesh.

"During the exercise, a secret information was received regarding an illegal Bangladeshi migrant seeking accommodation in the Mahipalpur area. Acting promptly, the team reached the spot, identified two suspects with the help of the informer, and conducted thorough enquiry. On demanding valid visa and travel documents, both individuals failed to produce any, and admitted that they had entered India about two years ago but overstayed after expiry of their visas," the police said in a statement.

After verification and enquiry, their identity was established and deportation proceedings were initiated through FRRO, New Delhi, officials said.

Police added that the operation reflects the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration.

Earlier, on September 26,the Delhi Police detained three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in India, following a tip-off about their presence in the RK Puram area. Their identities were verified with the assistance of family members in Bangladesh, and the deportation process has been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in the national capital.

The individuals were identified as Jhalak Pal (25), from Balaganj, Sylhet, Dhaka; Md. Nurul Abser (40), from Chattogram; and Mohammed Azizul Hoque (21), also from Chattogram, Bangladesh.

According to police sources, the action was taken following secret information received by HC Sundar regarding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants roaming in the RK Puram area. Acting swiftly, the team approached the suspects, who failed to produce valid identification documents and admitted to entering India via flight visas in 2025 but not returning to their native country.

They disclosed that they were planning to go abroad to European countries such as Portugal, but were unable to obtain a suitable VISA. Consequently, they settled in the area of South Delhi and on the day of apprehension, they were roaming in the South-West area in search of work.

