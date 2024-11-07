Delhi Police Arrest 3 In Connection With Sarai Kale Khan Gang Rape Case, Victim Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS

Pixabay (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three accused, including an auto driver in connection with the Sara Kale Khan gang rape case, Delhi police said on Thursday.

The victim is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment at AIIMS. The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 10 and 11. Three accused have been identified as Prabhu Mahto, Parmod & Babu, and Mohammad Shamsul.

About The Case

Delhi Police said that on the intervening night of October 10 and 11, in the capital, a naval officer found a young woman soaked in blood on the roadside in the Kale Khan area. Blood was oozing from the private parts of the young woman. Seeing this, the naval officer admitted the young woman to the AIIMS Trauma Center, and the police were informed about this.

After the medical examination report, it became clear that the woman had been raped. The 34-year-old victim, a resident of Orissa, was living in Delhi for some time.

It was found that the victim was gang-raped by three people in a moving auto. The police also recovered the blood-soaked clothes of the girl on the Gandhi Smriti road near Rajghat.

Statement Of IPS DCP-South East Ravi Kumar Singh

IPS DCP-South East Ravi Kumar Singh said, "On October 11, at approximately 03:15 am, a PCR call was received at Police Station Sunlight Colony. The caller reported the presence of a girl in the area of Sarai Kale Khan. The girl was described as wearing a red kurta, and bleeding, and the caller expressed concern that the girl might have been injured or subjected to wrongful assault. The police staff immediately reached the spot where the victim was found in a distressed state and promptly transported her to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination. The victim disclosed to the attending doctor that she had been sexually assaulted by three unknown persons. Victim was found to be unfit for statement. Accordingly on the basis of DD entry and MLC, a case vide FIR no. 320/24 u/s 70(1)/115(2) BNS dated October 11 was registered at Police Station Sunlight Colony."

Singh said that the victim belonged to a lower-middle-class family from Odisha.

"The victim is a dedicated researcher, facilitator, and community leader with over eight years of experience in the social sector. She had travelled to Delhi on May 9 without informing her family and a missing person report was registered by her parents in this regard at Police Station Kumbharpada, Puri, Odisha," Delhi police said.

10 police teams were constituted to apprehend the accused. The team of AATS worked persistently under the supervision of ACP Lajpat Nagar Aishwarya Singh and ACP Operations Dalip Singh and identified, traced, and nabbed three accused persons after relentless efforts of 21 days.

"After sustained efforts, the auto-rickshaw of the accused person was correctly identified as the driver on the night of October 10 as Prabhu Mahto. Thereafter, sustained efforts were made to track the accused and he was arrested on October 30. Subsequently, the other accused persons Pramod Babu and Mohammad Shamsul @ Raju were also identified and arrested in the present case on November 2 and November 4," Singh added.

On interrogation, the accused Parmod & babu, who is an alcohol addict said that he closed his shop as per his usual routine and got drunk.

"He noticed a girl sitting nearby. Shortly after, another accused Mohammad Shamshul, a beggar, alcohol addict, and physically handicapped arrived at the scene. Both accused persons conspired to sexually assault the girl, assuming she was mentally unsound and an easy target. Together they forcibly dragged the girl to a deserted area to commit the crime. An auto driver-accused Prabhu Mahto witnessed the incident and joined them with the intent of getting involved in the crime. Subsequently, accused Prabhu Mahto forced the girl into his auto and raped her. Thereafter the accused dumped the victim towards Sarai Kale Khan and drove away," Singh added.

The Chief Minister of Orissa had also sought an investigation report from the Delhi Police in this case. At present, all the three accused are in police custody. The victim is still admitted to the Psychiatry Department of AIIMS.

