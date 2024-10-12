 Delhi Horror: Odisha Woman Raped, Dumped In Sarai Kale Khan; Rescued By Indian Navy Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Horror: Odisha Woman Raped, Dumped In Sarai Kale Khan; Rescued By Indian Navy Officer

Delhi Horror: Odisha Woman Raped, Dumped In Sarai Kale Khan; Rescued By Indian Navy Officer

The police immediately took the woman to a hospital, where doctors confirmed she was bleeding from her genital area, raising suspicions that the assault had occurred elsewhere, and she was later dumped in Sarai Kale Khan.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Delhi: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and left on the road in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan. The incident reportedly came to light early Friday morning when, at around 3:20 am, an Indian Navy officer noticed the woman walking on the road in bloodstained clothes and alerted the police. A team from the local police station arrived at the scene to find the woman wearing a torn kurti and a piece of cloth around her lower body.

Details On The Victim

According to a Times of India report, the police immediately took the woman to a hospital, where doctors confirmed she was bleeding from her genital area, raising suspicions that the assault had occurred elsewhere, and she was later dumped in Sarai Kale Khan. Initial investigations revealed that the woman is a graduate from Odisha who had moved to Delhi a year ago after completing a nursing course. Her parents had filed a missing person report after she left their home in Odisha and later found out she was in Delhi.

Read Also
Delhi Horror: Man Kidnaps & Rapes 8-Year-Old Nepali Girl, Bites Her With Teeth In Kotla Mubarakpur;...
article-image

Shocking Details Emerged During Probe

FPJ Shorts
Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aid, Shantanu Naidu
Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aid, Shantanu Naidu
UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral
UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral
Renault Korea, Union Reach Wage Deal After Labour Strike Seoul
Renault Korea, Union Reach Wage Deal After Labour Strike Seoul
'Aise Moment Pe Agar Kaam Kar Jaaye...': Rishabh Pant Reveals Faking Injury To Slow Proceedings In T20 World Cup 2024 Final; Video
'Aise Moment Pe Agar Kaam Kar Jaaye...': Rishabh Pant Reveals Faking Injury To Slow Proceedings In T20 World Cup 2024 Final; Video

Two months ago, the woman’s parents travelled to Delhi and attempted to convince her to return home, but she refused. After that, the family returned to Odisha. The woman had reportedly lost her phone about a month ago and had not been in contact with her family since. She was living in South Delhi but had run out of money, forcing her to sleep on the streets. According to the police, CCTV footage showed her sleeping near an ATM booth for two days.

Victim Undergoing Medical Treatment

The woman, who is currently receiving medical treatment, has been unable to provide the police with clear details about her attackers. A police officer mentioned that she was struggling to recall how she lost her phone or whether it was stolen, making it difficult to piece together the events leading up to the assault.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to understand how the woman ended up in Sarai Kale Khan. The police have also contacted the woman’s brother, who is a doctor, to assist in gathering more information. The investigation is ongoing and the police are working to identify the assailants involved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video...

UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video...

Delhi Horror: Odisha Woman Raped, Dumped In Sarai Kale Khan; Rescued By Indian Navy Officer

Delhi Horror: Odisha Woman Raped, Dumped In Sarai Kale Khan; Rescued By Indian Navy Officer

Delhi: PWD formally offers 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow to CM Atishi

Delhi: PWD formally offers 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow to CM Atishi

Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Collision: 19 Injured In Mishap, Special Train Departs From Chennai...

Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Collision: 19 Injured In Mishap, Special Train Departs From Chennai...

West Bengal: Aniket Mahata, One Of Seven Junior Medics, Hospitalized After 4 Days Of Hunger Strike;...

West Bengal: Aniket Mahata, One Of Seven Junior Medics, Hospitalized After 4 Days Of Hunger Strike;...