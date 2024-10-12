Delhi Horror: Odisha Woman Raped, Dumped In Sarai Kale Khan; Rescued By Indian Navy Officer

Representative image |

Delhi: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and left on the road in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan. The incident reportedly came to light early Friday morning when, at around 3:20 am, an Indian Navy officer noticed the woman walking on the road in bloodstained clothes and alerted the police. A team from the local police station arrived at the scene to find the woman wearing a torn kurti and a piece of cloth around her lower body.

Details On The Victim

According to a Times of India report, the police immediately took the woman to a hospital, where doctors confirmed she was bleeding from her genital area, raising suspicions that the assault had occurred elsewhere, and she was later dumped in Sarai Kale Khan. Initial investigations revealed that the woman is a graduate from Odisha who had moved to Delhi a year ago after completing a nursing course. Her parents had filed a missing person report after she left their home in Odisha and later found out she was in Delhi.

Shocking Details Emerged During Probe

Two months ago, the woman’s parents travelled to Delhi and attempted to convince her to return home, but she refused. After that, the family returned to Odisha. The woman had reportedly lost her phone about a month ago and had not been in contact with her family since. She was living in South Delhi but had run out of money, forcing her to sleep on the streets. According to the police, CCTV footage showed her sleeping near an ATM booth for two days.

Victim Undergoing Medical Treatment

The woman, who is currently receiving medical treatment, has been unable to provide the police with clear details about her attackers. A police officer mentioned that she was struggling to recall how she lost her phone or whether it was stolen, making it difficult to piece together the events leading up to the assault.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to understand how the woman ended up in Sarai Kale Khan. The police have also contacted the woman’s brother, who is a doctor, to assist in gathering more information. The investigation is ongoing and the police are working to identify the assailants involved.