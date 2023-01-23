Delhi: PM Modi unveils model of National Memorial to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep |

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. pic.twitter.com/nrzldpgKkD — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

The event was conducted to commemorate Bose's contributions on his birth anniversary

India celebrates Parakram Diwas on January 23, the date coincides with the birthdate of Netaji. In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas'

In order to honour and remember Subhash Chandra Bose's (fondly known as Netaji) indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour. However, Trinamool Congress announced to celebrate Bose's birth anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'.

About Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack (present-day Odisha) on 23rd January to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Dutt.

Bose was heavily inspired by Swami Vivekananda and his ideals. He believed in religion and followed the teachings of Hinduism. However, all religious discriminations and bigotries were completely discarded by the visionary leader.

Netaji's demise still remains unclear. Government records suggest that he died due to third-degree burns he sustained during a plane crash in Taiwan but there have been a number of theories about how Netaji faked his death in order to work secretly.

