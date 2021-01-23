What is 'Parakram Diwas' and why is it celebrated today? Find out here

However, Trinamool Congress has announced to celebrate Bose's birth anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture held a high-level committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

The President said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers," the President tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that the nation will always remember Bose's sacrifice for the independence of the country.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," he tweeted.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack (present-day Odisha) on 23rd January to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Dutt. Bose was an active part of the youth wing of Indian National Congress before becoming the Congress President back in 1938.

After a fallout with top leaders in Congress, Netaji went to Germany in 1941. Netaji used to give inspirational addresses on Free India Radio which he set up with the help of the Germans.

Bose was heavily inspired by Swami Vivekananda and his ideals. Bose believed in religion and followed the teachings of Hinduism. However, all religious discriminations and bigotries were completely discarded by the visionary leader.

Bose travelled to Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union and Imperial Germany when the Second World War broke out in order to find a way through which he could free India from British rule.

Netaji's demise still remains a mystery. Government records suggest that he died due to third-degree burns he sustained during a plane crash in Taiwan but there have been a number of theories about how Netaji faked his death in order to work secretly.

