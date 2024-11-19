Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Delhi’s suitability as India’s national capital, pointing to its alarming air pollution levels. He highlighted that Delhi's air quality is nearly five times worse than Dhaka, the second-most polluted city globally, terming the situation 'unconscionable.' Tharoor criticised the central government for its inaction, despite years of worsening pollution.

In a post on X, Tharoor expressed frustration, saying, “Our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it.” He also reflected on his efforts since 2015 to convene Air Quality Round Table discussions with experts and stakeholders, which he abandoned last year due to a lack of tangible progress.

Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x Hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it. I have run an Air… pic.twitter.com/sLZhfeo722 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 18, 2024

Calling Delhi "uninhabitable" for three months during winter and "barely liveable" for the rest of the year, Tharoor questioned, “Should it even remain the nation’s capital?”

Tharoor Had Earlier Criticised Delhi Pollution By Sharing Signboards

This marks another instance of Tharoor critiquing Delhi's air pollution. In November 2023, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a hazardous 462, he shared satirical names for iconic Delhi landmarks, such as 'Pollutyens Delhi,' 'Haze Khas,' 'Dhua Kuan,' and 'Chandni Choke.' He also commented on the government’s renaming of Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path,' remarking, “No wonder it’s called ‘Martavya Path.’”

Not my own creation: this is going around @whatsApp as exasperated Delhiites choke and splutter under an AQI of 462, nearly 19 times the @who safe limit of 25. As someone remarked, “no wonder the government has renamed the main road the Martavya Path!” pic.twitter.com/FmoRwg6cd9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 3, 2023

Delhi’s air pollution is a recurring concern, with the city consistently recording some of the world's worst air quality during winter. The situation reached a critical point on Monday, as the AQI hit 493, the highest of the season.

SC On Delhi's Severe Pollution

In response, the Supreme Court reprimanded both the Delhi government and the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for their delayed enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The court mandated that Stage 4 restrictions under GRAP remain in effect until further notice.