 Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months

In a post on X, Shashi Tharoor expressed frustration, saying, “Our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it.” He also reflected on his efforts since 2015 to convene Air Quality Round Table discussions with experts and stakeholders, which he abandoned last year due to a lack of tangible progress.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Delhi’s suitability as India’s national capital, pointing to its alarming air pollution levels. He highlighted that Delhi's air quality is nearly five times worse than Dhaka, the second-most polluted city globally, terming the situation 'unconscionable.' Tharoor criticised the central government for its inaction, despite years of worsening pollution.

In a post on X, Tharoor expressed frustration, saying, “Our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it.” He also reflected on his efforts since 2015 to convene Air Quality Round Table discussions with experts and stakeholders, which he abandoned last year due to a lack of tangible progress.

Calling Delhi "uninhabitable" for three months during winter and "barely liveable" for the rest of the year, Tharoor questioned, “Should it even remain the nation’s capital?”

Read Also
Delhi-NCR Pollution: 'North India Facing Medical Emergency Due To Stubble Burning In BJP-Ruled...
article-image

Tharoor Had Earlier Criticised Delhi Pollution By Sharing Signboards

FPJ Shorts
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal
Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BEST To Deploy Over 20% Of Fleet For Poll Duties, Bus Services To Be Affected On November 19-20
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BEST To Deploy Over 20% Of Fleet For Poll Duties, Bus Services To Be Affected On November 19-20
Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Slams Varanasi Administration Over Ganga's Polluted State
Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Slams Varanasi Administration Over Ganga's Polluted State

This marks another instance of Tharoor critiquing Delhi's air pollution. In November 2023, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a hazardous 462, he shared satirical names for iconic Delhi landmarks, such as 'Pollutyens Delhi,' 'Haze Khas,' 'Dhua Kuan,' and 'Chandni Choke.' He also commented on the government’s renaming of Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path,' remarking, “No wonder it’s called ‘Martavya Path.’”

Delhi’s air pollution is a recurring concern, with the city consistently recording some of the world's worst air quality during winter. The situation reached a critical point on Monday, as the AQI hit 493, the highest of the season.

Read Also
SC Questions Delhi Govt Over Delay In Implementing GRAP-4 Anti-Pollution Measures, Says 'Won't Allow...
article-image

SC On Delhi's Severe Pollution

In response, the Supreme Court reprimanded both the Delhi government and the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for their delayed enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The court mandated that Stage 4 restrictions under GRAP remain in effect until further notice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says...

Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Slams Varanasi Administration Over Ganga's Polluted State

Uttar Pradesh: National Green Tribunal Slams Varanasi Administration Over Ganga's Polluted State

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 107th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 107th Birth Anniversary

Bundi Mahotsav, A Three-Day Tourism Festival Begins in Rajasthan's Hadoti Kota

Bundi Mahotsav, A Three-Day Tourism Festival Begins in Rajasthan's Hadoti Kota

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies Likely To Persist

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies Likely To Persist