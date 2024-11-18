Delhi-NCR Pollution: 'North India Facing Medical Emergency Due To Stubble Burning In BJP-Ruled States', CM Atishi's BIG Charge |

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday said north India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- all ruled by the saffron party.

VIDEO | "Today, I want to ask the central government why stubble burning has been increasing over the last 6-7 years. Can the central government tell a single step it has taken to prevent this from happening? If the Punjab government can reduce stubble burning by 80 percent, then… pic.twitter.com/pTR7TfUuUa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2024

Stubble Burning Came Down Significantly In Punjab: Delhi CM Atishi

Lauding the AAP-ruled Punjab, she said it is the only state where the cases of stubble burning have come down significantly. In BJP-ruled states, they have gone up, she claimed.

Atishi said due to Delhi's worsening air quality, the elderly are being hospitalised and children need inhalers and steroids to breathe.

Delhi's AQI Falls To Severe Plus Category

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. Tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects, came into force in the morning.

The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.

