 Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
This morning, a dense smog mixture of smoke and fog covered the Delhi-NCR as the AQI dropped to the "severe-plus" level, leading officials to implement more stringent pollution regulations. Visibility at all times low in the capital city today.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Delhi AQI reaches 500 | ANI

People living in the National Capital woke up to a morning with heavy smog in different areas of the city on Monday. When residents left their homes, nothing could be seen. By 7 AM on Monday, visibility in the city decreased to 150 metres due to worsening air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi exceeded 450, classifying them as "Severe+" regions, including Anand Vihar, Aya Nagar, Alipur, and others. Furthermore, Dwarka recorded an AQI of 500. In the midst of the deteriorating conditions in Delhi, inhabitants are worried about the increasing health hazards, making them reconsider going out.

Numerous locals have reported experiencing irritated eyes and sore throats. Ramashish, a Delhi resident for 20 years, informed ANI about his long stay in the city.

According to him, "I have resided in this place for two decades." Air pollution leads to irritation in the eyes, respiratory issues, coughing, and congestion. The pollution levels in this area are extremely elevated. Water is also contaminated. We are accustomed to this place, but a newcomer will not be able to remain. "They would become sick right away," as stated by ANI.

Another person told ANI that morning walks were once invigorating, but now it's challenging to go out due to the worsening air quality in Delhi. "Morning strolls are pleasant, but the air is now contaminated." Therefore, we have a mask on... "The individual mentioned experiencing a burning feeling in their eyes and slight breathing difficulty," as relayed by ANI.

article-image

Visuals from different parts of the city displayed hazy skies, with some focusing on the polluted state of the Yamuna River, now covered in toxic foam. The Delhi government has implemented Stage IV of the GRAP due to the deteriorating air quality.

