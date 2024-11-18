Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns

Delhi AQI reaches 500 | ANI

People living in the National Capital woke up to a morning with heavy smog in different areas of the city on Monday. When residents left their homes, nothing could be seen. By 7 AM on Monday, visibility in the city decreased to 150 metres due to worsening air quality.

VIDEO | Thick layer of smog blankets Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains is 'severe' category in several parts. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan area.#AQI #DelhiAQI #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/CkYtquBEdU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2024

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi exceeded 450, classifying them as "Severe+" regions, including Anand Vihar, Aya Nagar, Alipur, and others. Furthermore, Dwarka recorded an AQI of 500. In the midst of the deteriorating conditions in Delhi, inhabitants are worried about the increasing health hazards, making them reconsider going out.

Numerous locals have reported experiencing irritated eyes and sore throats. Ramashish, a Delhi resident for 20 years, informed ANI about his long stay in the city.

#WATCH | Shekhar says, "AQI in Delhi is touching almost 500 right now...I come here for a morning walk and feel a little burning in my eyes and my throat feels scratchy...If I felt this as a young man, what would be the condition of the senior citizens..." pic.twitter.com/mrGb5bSLY1 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

According to him, "I have resided in this place for two decades." Air pollution leads to irritation in the eyes, respiratory issues, coughing, and congestion. The pollution levels in this area are extremely elevated. Water is also contaminated. We are accustomed to this place, but a newcomer will not be able to remain. "They would become sick right away," as stated by ANI.

VIDEO | "Delhi's AQI is reaching around 500, which shows that the pollution level in the city is very concerning. The day is not far when Delhi residents will have to wear masks everywhere," says BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) as he distributes masks to people coming out… pic.twitter.com/vYDt2xouga — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2024

Another person told ANI that morning walks were once invigorating, but now it's challenging to go out due to the worsening air quality in Delhi. "Morning strolls are pleasant, but the air is now contaminated." Therefore, we have a mask on... "The individual mentioned experiencing a burning feeling in their eyes and slight breathing difficulty," as relayed by ANI.

Visuals from different parts of the city displayed hazy skies, with some focusing on the polluted state of the Yamuna River, now covered in toxic foam. The Delhi government has implemented Stage IV of the GRAP due to the deteriorating air quality.

