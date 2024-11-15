GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution

GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark | Screengrab ANI

GRAP Stage 3 has been enforced in Delhi NCR by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) because of a significant increase in the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 'severe.' The goal is to decrease pollution by stopping unnecessary activities, limiting specific vehicles, and other measures. Delhi has experienced 'severe' air quality for a period of three days, characterized by smog and toxic gases. The crisis is exacerbated by seasonal factors such as stubble burning and traffic emissions.



On January 14, Delhi experienced extremely thick fog and its highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 447, with visibility reduced to zero in certain areas. The highest temperature decreased to 27.8°C, while the lowest was 17°C. GRAP-3 enforces more stringent rules than GRAP-2 to avoid air quality reaching hazardous levels.



When Is GRAP activated?

GRAP has four stages that are activated after certain levels of AQI are reached allowing to impose restrictions accordingly to help reduce pollution. Here are the details of the four stages of GRAP:



GRAP-1 is activated when the AQI falls within the range of 201-300, involving actions like issuing public warnings, implementing dust control, and limiting open burning.



GRAP-2 is implemented when the AQI level is between 301 and 400, which includes limitations on diesel generators, increased mechanical cleaning, and road sprinkling.



GRAP-3 is activated when AQI surpasses 400, implementing strict measures such as prohibiting non-essential construction, limiting heavy vehicle access, and stopping operations at brick kilns and stone crushers.



GRAP-4 is activated when the AQI goes above 450, the last phase includes stopping all construction activities, shutting down schools, and implementing strict restrictions on vehicles, including odd-even schemes for private vehicles.

Commission for Air Quality Management (#CAQM) has decided to invoke Stage III of the GRAP in Delhi NCR with effect from 8 AM today.

The introduction of Stage 3 in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes specific limitations to reduce air pollution, focusing on emissions from construction and vehicles. THREE new restrictions will be implemented on November 15 due to residents' construction and demolition limitations.

GRAP-3 enforces the following limitations to control pollution caused by construction activities.



Prohibited Activities:



Earthwork, piling, demolition, trenching, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plant operation, welding, gas-cutting, painting, polishing, plastering, tile/flooring work, and waterproofing tasks are included in the scope of work, with the exception of minor indoor repairs.



Transportation of items or goods.



Transporting items such as cement, sand, and fly-ash is limited. It is required for vehicles transporting such materials to stay away from dirt roads. Exceptions for vital projects.



Strict dust control and waste management practices must be followed in order for essential infrastructure and public service projects to proceed. These consist of: Projects for railways and metros, airports and bus terminals, national defense, healthcare facilities, public infrastructure like highways, and sanitation projects such as sewage treatment. Offenders will face fines of Rs 20,000. Only electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses are allowed for inter-state travel from NCR into Delhi.

Delhi continues to be covered in a blanket of smog in the mornings as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to be in 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

GRAP-3 intensifies vehicle emission standards to decrease vehicle pollution.



Restrictions on BS-III Petrol & BS-IV Diesel Vehicles in Delhi and neighboring areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.



Diesel Medium Goods Vehicles registered in Delhi, which do not meet BS-III standards or higher, will be prohibited from entering the city unless they are carrying necessary items.

Diesel inter-state buses from NCR states that are not electric, CNG, or BS-VI compliant are prohibited from entering Delhi, as well as diesel light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi unless transporting essential goods.



In order to protect public health and ensure school safety, the Delhi government has moved in-person classes for students up to Class V to online platforms due to deteriorating air quality, aiming to reduce their exposure to harmful air conditions.

Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the area around Red Fort as pollution levels continue to remain high.



GRAP 3 restrictions have been imposed in Delhi NCR due to severe air quality. Construction, demolition and non-essential mining have been banned. Restrictions on…

Regulations For Residents



Inhabitants are advised to embrace pollution-lowering habits like choosing to walk, bike, or take public transportation, telecommuting when feasible, avoiding indoor coal or wood heating, consolidating errands to lessen vehicle use, and offering electric heaters to employees instead of open burning.



In order to comply with GRAP-3, Delhi Metro has increased its services by adding 20 more weekday trips, making a total of 60 additional trips to cater to commuters and decrease pollution caused by private vehicles.