Delhi: Schools Shut As AQI Exceeds 400 Mark; GARP-III Implemented Today

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
GARP-III Implemented Today In Delhi As AQI Crosses 4000 Mark | X (@DDTamilNews)

On the morning of Friday, November 15, Delhi and neighbouring areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram were hit with high levels of air pollution as a dense layer of smog enveloped the area. The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 420, leading the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Places such as Mundka, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and Jahangirpuri experienced severe air pollution, with AQI levels surpassing 450.

Actions Taken

The limitations involved prohibiting construction work and specific vehicles to address the dangerous air quality that threatens public health. The CAQM has instructed Delhi and nearby states to implement these actions in response to the high pollution levels.

To manage dust, main roads will receive a daily water spray. The Delhi Metro plans to increase weekday trips by 20 more to help decrease vehicular pollution, in addition to the 40 extra trips introduced during GRAP-II.

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
‘JKLF Is A Terror Organisation..’ Indian Student Calls Oxford Union Prez ‘Stooge Of ISI’ In Fiery Speech During Kashmir Debate; Video Viral
‘JKLF Is A Terror Organisation..’ Indian Student Calls Oxford Union Prez ‘Stooge Of ISI’ In Fiery Speech During Kashmir Debate; Video Viral
'Boat' On Its Way To Stock Market; Names ICICI Securities To Spearhead The IPO Along With Goldman Sachs & Nomura: Report
'Boat' On Its Way To Stock Market; Names ICICI Securities To Spearhead The IPO Along With Goldman Sachs & Nomura: Report
GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution
GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution
article-image

Schools Shut

Educational facilities are also affected. In-person lessons for elementary school students have been halted, while online education remains ongoing. Older students have limitations on engaging in outdoor activities.

The measures to reduce pollution levels will start at 8 am on Friday as a means of limiting emissions.

GRAP-III: Fresh Measures Implemented

Important limitations consist of prohibiting BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Most construction and demolition activities are prohibited, except for those that are less polluting and follow rigorous waste management regulations. Engaging in activities related to mining is also not allowed. Diesel generator sets are only permitted for emergency use, and industrial operations that do not comply will be forced to cease operations.

Major welding and gas cutting tasks are not allowed, but minor MEP work is allowed. Prohibitions also include painting, polishing, and coating activities, but there are some exceptions for small indoor fixes.

