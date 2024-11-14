Delhi: Flights And Trains Face Delays Due To Lack Of Visibility Caused By Smog

Flights And Trains Suffer Delay Due To Reduced Visibility Caused By Smog In Delhi |

New Delhi: On Thursday, the train operations were severely affected because of safety measures and fog. Numerous long-distance trains arriving in Delhi are delayed by several hours. As a result, travellers are encountering numerous issues.



It has been reported that the departure schedule of these trains has been altered. Local trains are also delayed by 30 minutes to 90 minutes. Simultaneously, individuals commuted to work by train in Delhi are encountering issues.



Special train delayed by 13 hours



The festival special train from Anand Vihar Terminal to Dibrugarh departed at 9 am on Thursday, delayed by 13 hours. New Delhi-Banaras Kashi Vishwanath will depart at 6:40 PM with a delay of around seven hours, New Delhi Dibrugarh Humsafar Express will depart at 5:55 PM with a delay of roughly six and a quarter hours, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar special train will depart at 4 PM with a delay of around three and a quarter hours, and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto will depart at 2:30 PM with a delay of about two hours.

train no - 02393 patna New Delhi SF express is running late by 9 hours for no reason. It should have reached Delhi by 12:10 pm but it is stuck in kanpur. Please do something late train is causing too much trouble. We are running short of food and money.

Sampark Kranti Express is delayed by 12 hours



Anand Vihar Terminal-Muzaffarpur Clone Express will be delayed by 2.25 hours, departing at 11 am; Anand Vihar Terminal-Muzaffarpur Superfast Special will be 4 hours late, scheduled for noon; and Anand Vihar Terminal-Danapur Festival Special will be 8 hours late at noon. The Sampark Kranti Express travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Madurai is set to leave 12 hours behind schedule at 5:25 pm.

Major long-distance trains running late

Chennai-New Delhi GT Express- (17.08 hours)

Madurai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express (16.18 hours)

Secunderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express- (7 hours)

Hyderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express (10 hours)

Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express- (10.30 hours)

Dibrugarh-Anand Vihar Terminal Special- (15.30 hours)

Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Special (10 hours)

Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Festival Special (10 hours)

Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jansadharan Express- (8.5 hours)

Sitamarh-Anand Vihar Terminal Lichchhavi Express- (5 hours)

Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Special (7 hours)

Begusarai-New Delhi Humsafar Express (9.5 hours)

Dibrugarh-New Delhi Humsafar Express (8.25 hours)

Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express (7.25 hours)

Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express (4 hours)

Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (3 hours)

Howrah-New Delhi Eastern Express (3 hours)

Local trains running late

Hoshiarpur-Agra Cantonment Express (1.5 hours)

Agra Cantonment-New Delhi Intercity Express (40 minutes)

Hoshiarpur-New Delhi Passenger (1.25 hours)

Palwal-Ghaziabad Special (1.5 hours)

Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Special (1.5 hours)

Mathura Junction-New Delhi MEMU (1.25 hours)

Mathura Junction Ghaziabad MEMU (1.25 hours)

Panipat-Ghaziabad MEMU Special (1 hour)

Saharanpur-Old Delhi EMU (1 hour)

Panipat-New Delhi Special (1 hour)

Jind-New Delhi MEMU ( 40 minutes)

Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special (1 hour)

Mathura Junction-Ghaziabad Special (1 hour)

Khurja-Kurukshetra Express (1.5 hours)

Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge MEMU Special (1.5 hours)

Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Express (1 hour)

Priyanka Gandhi Reacts To Delhi's AQI

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her concerns about declining air quality standards in Delhi, recounting her journey from Wayanad's fresh air to 'entering a gas chamber' in Delhi, calling for a resolution to the annual worsening air pollution.

Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air.



Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air.

Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution…

Delhi AQI Today

On Thursday, Delhi's air quality dropped to "severe" levels, with smog affecting flight and train operations. The conditions also impacted other North Indian cities such as Amritsar, Varanasi, and Jalandhar, which encountered similar climate problems. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached 432, after a similar measurement of 429 the day before. The mixture of low air quality and frigid temperatures has caused dangerous visibility, hindering all travel.

In a morning announcement, IndiGo Airlines cautioned that winter fog might disrupt flights to and from Amritsar, Varanasi, and Delhi. They advised travelers to check flight statuses online and recommended extra travel time since road traffic was anticipated to be slow because of poor visibility.

Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey.

On Wednesday morning, low visibility forced the diversion of ten flights at Delhi Airport, with nine flights redirected to Jaipur and one to Lucknow after 7 AM.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the nation’s busiest, low visibility protocols were implemented to oversee flight activities. DIAL, the airport operator, stated that all flight operations continued normally despite the circumstances as of 7 AM on Thursday. Travellers were recommended to verify with their airlines for the latest flight details.