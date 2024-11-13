Delhi: 8 Flights Diverted At IGI Airport Due To Low Visibility

Representative Image | Pixabay

New Delhi: Eight flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Wednesday due to low visibility.

According to the sources, seven flights to Jaipur and one to Lucknow were diverted since 7 am on Wednesday.

A thick layer of smog was seen around Delhi on Wednesday with the Air quality dropping to 361 categorized as 'Very Poor'. Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes and breathlessness.

Residents Of Delhi Speak About The Difficulties They Face

Upendra Singh, a local said "The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."

AQI in Anand Vihar dropped down to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8 a.m. as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

A senior citizen complained that he and his grandchildren had been facing breathing issues and throat pain because of the pollution.

"We are facing a lot of problems. I am a senior citizen. My grandchildren are also suffering from problems while going to school. We are having breathing issues, irritation in the eyes, and throat pain. The main reason behind this is the use of vehicles and stubble burning. There needs to be some action taken on this, the government cannot just sit without doing anything," he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

Questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further said that if firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.

