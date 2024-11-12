Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today

Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Harmful Air | Screengrab (X @IANS)

New Delhi: On Tuesday, air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 355, slightly down from Monday's 349. Some locations measured AQI levels exceeding 400, including Wazirpur (424) and Jahangirpuri (418), as reported by SAFAR-India.

Although most stations had AQI values in the mid- to upper-300s, notable readings included Ashok Vihar at 391, Burari Crossing at 374, and Mathura Road at 347. In response to persistent air pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is proposing to double car parking charges to discourage the use of private vehicles.

Delhi: The air in the capital city continues to remain poisonous. The AQI is being recorded in the "very poor" category. A thick layer of pollution is visible across the city. pic.twitter.com/sYEwmi5nWP — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2024

This proposal is set to be discussed at the MCD House meeting on November 14, coinciding with the upcoming mayoral elections. The proposal is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II, which has faced multiple delays in consideration.

Additionally, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has received over 800 pollution-related complaints from the Delhi-NCR area in the past 10 months, indicating ongoing public concern about air quality, with 665 complaints from Delhi alone.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the area surrounding Kartavya Path as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/fcbHiSO5ux — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today

New Delhi, followed by Muzaffarpur, Sonipat, Gazhiabad, Saharsa, and Chandigarh, remained in the top ten most polluted cities in India on Tuesday. Here is the list of the most polluted cities in India, according to AQI as of Tuesday at 7 AM:

Delhi 359, Muzzafarpur 336, Ghaziabad 331, Sonipat 329, Saharsa 326, Patna 319, Chandigarh 309, Ambala 309, Mauli 299 and Rohtak280

Air quality index of Indian metro cities (real-time score) remained at satisfactory levels including in Mumbai (120), Kolkata (104), Pune (116).

AQI in the 0-50 range is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.