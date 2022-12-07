Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Bobi Kinnar, AAP's transgender candidate creates history, wins Sultanpuri-A ward

e-Paper Get App
Bobi, the AAP candidate contesting for Sultanpuri-A ward registers a historic win. For the first time, MCD to have a councillor of the transgender community.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Bobi, the AAP candidate contesting for Sultanpuri-A ward registers a historic win. For the first time, MCD to have a councillor of the transgender community.

There was a competition between the 5 contestants that stood from Sultanpuri-A ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward consists Bobi (AAP), Ekta (BJP), Sunaina (BSP), Varuna Dhaka (INC), Manjeeta (NCP). Bobi managed to stay at top and register a win against all the others.

Despite dropping out of school after Class 9, Bobi involved herself in social work. She runs a primary school to educate the children of her area.

Initially the AAP candidate focused on working for her own community, but later realized it was important to join politics to represent her community and give it a voice in the society. Bobi has been associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since the Anna Hazare's movement.

The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am amid tight security at the 42 counting centres across Delhi.

