 Mobile Phone Use Banned During Tiger Safaris At Ranthambore National Park After Supreme Court Directive
Following Supreme Court directions, Ranthambore National Park has banned mobile phone use during tiger safaris with immediate effect. Forest officials said the move aims to protect wildlife and prevent disturbance caused by selfies, videos and noise. Tourists will now have to deposit their phones with guides before safaris, and violators will face action under the law.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the use of mobile phones has been prohibited during tiger safaris at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. | Ranthambore National Park/ Website

Jaipur: Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the use of mobile phones has been prohibited during tiger safaris at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Forest Department Rationale

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Tourism) of the Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sanjeev Sharma, said that the step has been taken to ensure the safety of wildlife, prevent interference with their natural behavior, and maintain the peaceful environment of the forest.

Phone Deposit System

The ban has been implemented with immediate effect. Anyone found violating the rules will face action according to the law. Under the new system, tourists will have to deposit their mobile phones with their guides before the safari. The guides will keep the tourists' mobile phones safely in designated boxes to prevent any disruption during the safari.

