Mobile Phone Use Banned During Tiger Safaris At Ranthambore National Park After Supreme Court Directive

Jaipur: Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the use of mobile phones has been prohibited during tiger safaris at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Forest Department Rationale

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Tourism) of the Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sanjeev Sharma, said that the step has been taken to ensure the safety of wildlife, prevent interference with their natural behavior, and maintain the peaceful environment of the forest.

“Supreme Court directives are clear that activities such as making noise, taking videos and selfies, and getting too close to animals during safaris should be prohibited. Tourists often get too close to wildlife to take photos and videos, causing safari vehicles to congregate in one place. This creates several problems for the animals,” said Sharma.

Phone Deposit System

The ban has been implemented with immediate effect. Anyone found violating the rules will face action according to the law. Under the new system, tourists will have to deposit their mobile phones with their guides before the safari. The guides will keep the tourists' mobile phones safely in designated boxes to prevent any disruption during the safari.